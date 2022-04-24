After a long list of presentations to the interior of the country during the last months, Mauritius Mesons seizes The Dome of the Arts to celebrate all mothers on their day.

Next May 7, from 6.00 pm , the renowned national artist will be sharing with the public the best of tropical music and his most recent releases that have been a success. It will be a night of surprises and emotions for the whole family, which promises to honor all mothers.

Since the beginning of his solo career, Mauricio Mesones has worked hard to promote his first album “Viaje tropical”. This album was presented on the stages of the Reactívate Festival, the Gran Teatro Nacional and the Municipal Theater. In addition, he toured the cities of La Libertad, Cusco, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Iquitos, Pucallpa and more.

Mauricio Mesones announces new project

Mauritius Mesons He also announced that he is already in the production process of his next installment: “Viaje Tropical Volumen 2″ and anticipates that it will feature unpublished songs, with which he wants to cross borders and bring Peruvian cumbia to the world. “This 2022 the Tropical Trip does not stop. We are preparing the second album and I am sure you will enjoy it. We have more unreleased songs, songs to dedicate and dance to. We continue with our tribute to cumbia in Peru”, affirmed the vocalist.

The cost of tickets ranges from 35 soles to 85 soles and they are already on sale on the website https://lacupuladelasartes.com/

Mauricio Mesones shows off his new figure after losing 30 kilos

At the middle of March, Mauritius Mesons He appeared on the program “In everyone’s mouth” to sing his most successful songs. However, the conductors of the space were surprised to see the figure of the ex-vocalist of Bareto. The Peruvian artist said that he lost 30 kilos.