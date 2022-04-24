The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, revealed to “Emirates Today” that the municipality has taken measures against 205 food establishments that do not comply with health and food safety requirements since the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The measures included directing 108 warnings and 97 violations after carrying out intensive inspection campaigns on food and health stores in various regions of the emirate since the beginning of the holy month, including central and popular markets, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with the applicable health requirements, and their application in accordance with food safety standards, due to the increased demand of the consumer public. them in this season.

According to Al-Afkham, the most prominent violations were the failure of the facility official to maintain and clean the sewage manholes, failure to maintain the cleanliness of the facility such as floors, ceiling and behind equipment, failure to set expiry dates on foodstuffs prepared in refrigerators, in addition to the lack of commitment by some establishments to train workers, and failure to The facility fulfills the necessary licenses.

The municipality is intensifying its campaigns on food and health facilities in the emirate during the month of Ramadan, to ensure their commitment to implementing health requirements, verifying the validity of foodstuffs provided to consumers, in addition to controlling the wrong health practices practiced by workers in those facilities, providing advice and instructions, and directing their workers to best practices. .



