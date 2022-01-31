The designer said that it would be very exciting to see the title in high resolution, although the game is “perfect just the way it is”.

Metroid Prime Hunters will not have the popularity of the trilogy with which it shares its name, but it is still a representative title within the long Nintendo saga that some appreciate, just like its designerwho confessed in a recent interview that he would love to see a remake of the Nintendo DS game.

It would be unimaginable to see how Metroid Prime Hunters would be played todayRichard VorodiRichard Vorodi, designer of Metroid Prime Hunters, explained that the title is “perfect as it is”, however, he would be fully on board if the community decides to ask for a remake of the title. Vorodi mentions that it would be very exciting to see the game in high resolution, including all the little details that could be added by redesigning all the characters. unimaginable see how Metroid Prime Hunters would play today,” Vorodi shared.

However, this desire was not the only thing the designer shared during the interview. According to him, Nintendo shares a “Metroid bible” to all the studios that are in charge of making a title in the saga, regardless of whether it is a spin-off. Due to strict rules of the company, some names of the bounty hunters present in the game had to be changed, as the first choices turned out to be registered trademarks.

While a Metroid Prime Hunters remake is still up in the air, the community is still waiting for news of Metroid Prime 4, but it looks like we’ll have to be very careful. patientsas the team in charge continues to hire staff in full 2022, 3 years after the restart of its development was announced.

