Bongiorno and Delmastro are running for Justice Minister





A rumor. A roar. A voice. A hypothesis, above all, which persistently circulates in the halls of power and which causes groups of deputies and senators to discuss Montecitorio it’s at Palazzo Madama. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, so far in absolute and total silence on the constitutional reform bill passed by the Meloni government and which will soon go to the first Commission of the Senate (Constitutional Affairs), could resign after the first green light for the reform, where no undergo substantial modifications on the passage concerning the Head of State, by both houses of Parliament (the first passage is the fundamental one, the other only for final ratification).

Calendar in hand, seeing as that Giorgia Meloni he absolutely wants Palazzo Madama’s approval before the European elections (and is already thinking about the confirmatory referendum as stated by CEO Affaritaliani.it) we are talking about autumn next year, probably between the end of October and the beginning of November. Mattarella – according to the insistent rumors circulating in Transatlantic – respects the prerogatives of the executive and Parliament and does not enter into the merits of a bill, even if it reforms the Charter.

But, according to rumors, he does not agree with the premiership solution thus conceived and would have preferred either the French model of semi-presidentialism or the German one of cancelled. And so, if the rumors were confirmed, the answer would come with the facts: resignation, but only after the green light – by an absolute but unqualified majority – from both Chambers. A strong gesture, sensational in some ways, but which some in the Democratic Party believe “unavoidable“, also to try to give a signal to the majority in the hope that they will change their minds and stop. And also a signal to the citizens with the aim of giving a push to say no to the almost certain, practically certain, referendum.

And the Centre-right what will he do? The plan is already ready. Once the hypothesis of Ignazio La Russa as President of the Republic, too divisive and with a cumbersome MSI past, has passed, the name of the Centre-Right for the Quirinale in twelve months would be that of the current Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. Which Meloni herself launched as a possible President when, after every agreement collapsed, in the previous legislature the re-election of Mattarella. And in Via Arenula as Keeper of the Seals? Giulia Bongiorno of the League if the Northern League will obtain a good result at the European Championships (from 12% up) or the promotion of the undersecretary of Fratelli d’Italia Andrea Delmastro, a true Melonian.

