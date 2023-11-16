MWeek-long test trips on the Mediterranean with a replica Roman merchant ship have brought the researchers new insights. “We have learned that this ship is absolutely seaworthy and can be sailed stably even in high waves and strong winds,” said the head of the project, Christoph Schäfer, to the German Press Agency in Trier.

During the sometimes “very strenuous” tours in the Bay of Cannes in southern France, the team “gained a lot of respect for the Romans as sailors.” Another finding is that the previously assumed loading capacity of the ship must be “corrected downwards”. Previously the estimate was 30 tons.

The ship called “Bissula”, which was faithfully recreated by Trier scientists, is now on its way back to its home port in Trier. It was first transported overland to Dillingen on the Saar by transporter and put back into the water there. It is currently above the Rehlingen lock, said Schäfer. The “Bissula” will probably travel back to Trier on the Moselle via the Saar next week.

During the measurement trips on the Mediterranean, the scientists wanted to collect data on the performance of the 16 meter long and 5 meter wide ship. The data will now be evaluated in the next few weeks and months, said ancient historian Schäfer from the University of Trier.

Trier scientists faithfully recreated the sailing freighter with students and craftsmen in Trier from 2017 to 2019. The ship was based on a ship from the 3rd century that sank on the French coast near Marseille. The wreck was discovered in the 1980s. Schäfer said the ship also transported wine in amphoras at the time. “Bissula” had previously been on test drives on the Moselle several dozen times.