The Beautiful Light had announced a casting to find its new members. This attracted more than 1,000 people, who stood in long lines to be finalists. Among these talents was Mathias Zevallos, 14 years old, who ended up becoming one of the group's new 'trailers'. Mathías gave his first interview, exclusively for The Republic, and he was encouraged to tell us about his experience of joining this Peruvian orchestra, led by Óscar Custodio. In addition, he remembered what he learned during his time at 'La Voz Kids' and from his coach, Christian Yaipén. Finally, he expressed his feelings about being compared to the deceased interpreter Edwin Alcántara, 'The Golden Roman'.

—When you saw the casting of La Bella Luz, of more than 1,000 people, did you think you were going to make it to the final?

—I went to the casting with a little fear because I knew there would be quite a few people. I didn't think I would reach the final because I even saw adults in the queue and I was one of the youngest, at 14 years old.

—What did you feel when Óscar Custodio, owner of La Bella Luz, announced on the set of 'Mande qué mande' that you would also be the new member of the orchestra?

—It was unique, at that moment I only thought about my followers who have supported me, also about my parents, who have been present, and about God, who gave me the gift of singing.

—Have you already signed a contract with La Bella Luz? How long will it be?

—My parents are discussing the contract with Mr. Óscar Custodio. As far as I know, it's in the works. I don't know if it will be for a year or a few months.

—What does it mean to be in La Bella Luz and what do you promise the owner of the orchestra, Óscar Custodio, with your entry?

—For me it is something unique because La Bella Luz is one of the best groups in our country and that will help me grow musically. I promise you that I will do my best so that this family can move forward. It is my dream to grow with this orchestra.

—You were in 'La Voz Kids', How did participating in this singing competition help you?

—I was in 'La Voz Kids' in 2021 and I didn't know what it was like to sing with an orchestra. So, from them and from the teacher 'El Viejo Rodríguez' I learned to manage the times.

—What was the most important advice that Christian Yaipén, who was your coach in 'La Voz Kids', gave you?

—Well, the advice that he (Christian Yaipén) gave me is that singers do not necessarily have to make a lot of high notes to show off, the best thing is interpretation, singing with feeling.

—Do you want to totally prioritize your career as a singer or do you also want to study a professional career? What would?

—I plan to take singing and my studies at the same time. The professional career that I would like to study is systems engineering, but also music.

—Do you have any reference within cumbia and which artist do you want to collaborate with in the future?

—I aspire to become like Christian Yaipén because he, from a very young age, has studied music and now he is on big stages. I would like to do a collaboration with him, with Agua Marina and with Armonía 10.

—How do you feel about being compared to the singer Edwin Alcántara, 'The Golden Roman', who was considered the best voice of the Caribeños de Guadalupe orchestra?

—I have heard Edwin Alcántara sing, 'The Golden Roman'. The truth is that I am very surprised to be compared to him. He was a great artist and I, particularly, love him. I am very grateful for the support that his family has given me on TikTok, I promise you that I will also do my best to get ahead.

Edwin Alcántara was part of the Caribeños de Guadalupe orchestra. Photo: LR composition/Edwin Alcántara Facebook

—Who would you have to thank for what you are achieving in your artistic career?

—First, thank God because he gave me the gift of singing. Then, to my parents, who gave me all their support so that I could study music. Also, to Mr. Óscar Custodio and my followers as well, who have supported me on social networks.