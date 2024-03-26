The Cuban actor William Levy He shares images of his professional and personal life on his social networks, in the latter, he shows one in which he appears with his pretty teenage daughter and tells her: “You're making me nervous.”

William Levy, protagonist in Mexico of soap operas such as 'Sortilegio' and 'Triunfo del amor', and others like 'Vuelve a mi' and 'Montecristo', he is a happy and proud father of his children, on this occasion he publishes a tender image next to Kailey, 14 years old.

William Levy becomes his own daughter's driving teacher and on Instagram he posts a video in which he shows how his classes are going: “This is what I live for: my children, my life,” writes the soap opera heartthrob.

William Levy and his cute teenage daughter. Instagram photo

In the text, William Levy He also writes that years ago his daughter and he were driving a cart at Walt Disney World, since she was very young, now it is a real car and he is surprised by how quickly time has passed.

This pretty teenager is the daughter of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, He already wanted to learn how to drive and that's why the famous Cuban actor gives him his first driving lessons.

“We reached our destination”, write finally William Levy, Also father of Christopher, who is now 18 years old, also the result of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

