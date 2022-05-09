Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022 will be broadcast this Monday, May 9 for the sixty-first day. The reality show kitchen will start at 8:00 pm (Colombian and Peruvian time). The episode will be broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the RCN signal. In addition, you can follow the ONLINE coverage through The Republic Shows. Here you will find the minute by minute of the famous television program.

Learn more about this competition here, such as what happened in the week, the last eliminated, the current contestants, the schedules, the transmission channels.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

During the last edition, Aida was the winner in the challenge of peeling potatoes against her classmates. Participants are divided into three teams, each with 75 minutes available to cook and prepare three-ingredient drinks. Aida Bossa choose the red color for your group, Maria Theresa Barrett the purple and Carlos Baez It remains in the blue and they chose pork ribs, chicken and trout as protein for their dishes, respectively.

MasterChef Celebrity had a fun challenge in its latest edition. Photo: CanalRCN/Twitter

Who has been eliminated?

The list of the participants who left this program is as follows:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Pamela Ospina

Toasted

Aco Perez.

Aída Morales won a prize in the challenge of peeling potatoes against her classmates. Photo: CanalRCN/Twitter

Who are the participants?

This is the list of all the celebrities in competition.

Aida Bossa

Aida Morales

Carlos Baez

Cristina Campuzano

Luis Arias “Estiwar G.”

isabella santiago

Manuela Gonzalez

Marco Giraldo “Corozo”

Maria Theresa Barrett

Mauricio Arias “Chicho”

Natalia Ramirez

Ramiro Meneses

Tatan Mejia

aco perez

Carlos Valencia “Tostao”

Pamela Ospina

Caroline Gomez

Jair Romero

Lady Noriega

Martin Karpan

Alexandra Montoya

Luis Eduardo Arango

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a television reality show that brings together 28 celebrities to compete for the label of best chef of the season. In this contest of the stars, the participants will be subjected to various challenges that will test their performance, ability and dexterity in the kitchen.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The gastronomic reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).

Participants fought to obtain better benefits in the competition during an entertaining challenge. Photo: CanalRCN/Twitter

