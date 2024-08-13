Master Crimes: the cast of the series broadcast on Rai 1. Actors and characters

Who is the cast of Master Crimes? This is a gripping crime drama broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time and in first vision from August 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm. A French series in six episodes, broadcast in three prime time evenings. Leading the cast of the series is Muriel Robin, a very well-known comic actress in France, here in the role of the protagonist. A criminologist with a tormented past, she is a first-rate analytical mind who will not back down from the case she will find herself facing. Let’s see together the entire cast, with the actors and the related characters of Master Crimes.

Muriel Robin is Louise Arbus, the protagonist: a criminologist who resumes collaborating with the Police;

Anne Le Nen is Captain Barbara Delandre, the one who must assist Louise in the investigations;

Olivier Claverie is Commissioner Oscar Rugasira, the one who asks Louise to return to work with the police force;

Victor Meutelet is Samuel Cythere, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Astrid Roos is Mia Delaunay, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators, as well as the daughter of the man who had the protagonist imprisoned years before;

Thaïs Vauquières is Valentine Vallée, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Nordine Ganso is Boris Volodine, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Nicolas Briançon is Pierre Delaunay, a man in prison after Louise was convinced he was guilty of a crime, as well as Mia’s father;

Michaël Cohen is Théodore Belin;

Léon Durieux is Grégoire;

Marion Creusvaux is Noémie Lacoudre;

Roman Freud is Thomas Delandre.

Plot

We’ve seen the cast, but what is the plot of Master Crimes? For years, Louise Arbus, a professor of criminology at the university, has no longer wanted to collaborate with the police investigations, after having convicted Pierre Delaunay, who she now firmly believes is innocent. Commissioner Rugasira, however, manages to convince her to return to the field, to investigate a crime in which the victim carries on her shoulders a phrase from one of Arbus’s books: “I’m waiting for the perfect murderer”. Faced with this personal challenge, Louise Arbus takes up the challenge and decides to surround herself with four of her students to carry out the investigation: Samuel, Mia, Boris and Valentine. Despite the full support of Commissioner Rugasira, the collaboration with Captain Delandre promises to be difficult. Things get even more complicated when Louise Arbus realizes that Mia is Pierre Delaunay’s daughter and has hacked the university’s servers to register and follow the lessons of the woman who helped send her father to prison.