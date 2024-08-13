Master Crimes: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode on Rai 1

Tonight, August 13, 2024, the first episode of Master Crimes will be broadcast on Rai 1, the French TV series broadcast from 9:30 pm in first vision. A truly original Franco-Belgian production, for a crime drama that will keep you glued to the TV. The protagonist is Muriel Robin, a very well-known comic actress in France, here in the role of the protagonist, Louise Arbus, a professor of criminology at the university who stopped collaborating with the police after having contributed to the conviction of Pierre Delaunay, a man she now believes to be innocent. Commissioner Oscar Rugasira convinces her to return to the field to investigate a mysterious murder: the victim has a phrase from one of the professor’s books engraved on her back: “J’attends le tueur parfait” (I’m waiting for the perfect murderer). Let’s see all the previews together.

Plot and previews

Louise Arbus, a professor of Psychocriminology at the Sorbonne, finds herself involved in a murder case when a phrase from one of her books is found on the victim’s body: “I’m waiting for the perfect murderer.” The professor, who should be helping the investigation by assisting Captain Barbara Delandre’s police team, decides to investigate secretly, enlisting the help of four of her students. Samuel, Mia, Boris and Valentine each have unexpected abilities and, together with the eccentric professor Arbus, they form a “dream team.”

Master Crimes: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the series, but who is the cast? Here are the actors and the characters they play.