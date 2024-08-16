Simbolotto Drawing Today, August 16, 2024

SYMBOL LOT – This evening, Friday 16 August 2024, at 8 pm the Simbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with the Lotto draws (four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday). For the month of August the wheel associated with the game is the National one. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, 16 August 2024? Below are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:

SYMBOLOTTO DRAWING TODAY: numbers and symbols

(The winning numbers of the contest LotSimbolotto, are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and/or at the betting shop)

Simbolotto: how it works

We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s Simbolotto draw, Friday 16th Augustor 2024, but how does this game work? For each Lotto game played on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned to the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto draws, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The wheels associated month by month:

January: Bari

February: Cagliari

March: Florence

April: Genoa

May: Milan

June: Naples

July: National

August: National

September: Palermo

October: Rome

November: Turin

December: Venice

The prizes

The Simbolotto win is independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and varies depending on the number of symbols guessed and in proportion to the amount played in Lotto. The prize structure is simple. For example, taking into account a Lotto game of one euro, this amount is recovered with two numbers guessed; with three instead you get a win of 5 euros; it goes up to 50 for four symbol numbers; in the case in which all the five symbols are hit you can get to 5 thousand euros.

The symbols

The symbols of the Lotto game, Simbolotto, are 45 in total. Below is the list of the game symbols:

1 – ITALY

2 – APPLE

3 – CAT

4 – PIG

5 – HAND

6 – MOON

7 – VASE

8 – PANTS

9 – CRADLE

10 – BEANS

11 – MICE

12 – SOLDIER

13 – FROG

14 – TRUNK

15 – BOY

16 – NOSE

17 – BAD LUCK

18 – MATCH

19 – LAUGHTER

20 – PARTY

21 – WOLF

22 – CROSSBOW

23 – I LOVE

24 – PIZZA

25 – CHRISTMAS

26 – HELMET

27 – SCALE

28 – UMBRELLA

29 – DIAMOND

30 – CHEESE

31 – WATERMELON

32 – DISC

33 – PROPELLER

34 – HEAD

35 – BIRD

36 – CASTANETRES

37 – FLOOR

38 – PINE CONE

39 – SCISSORS

40 – PICTURE

41 – JEWEL

42 – COFFEE

43 – MUSHROOMS

44 – PRISON

45 – SWALLOW

