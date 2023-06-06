Masso falls on the car of a family returning from vacation: a near tragedy in the Belluno area

A tragedy that was missed by a hair’s breadth. In Sedico, in the province of Belluno, a large piece of rock fell on a family’s car, breaking through the roof of the car. On board was a couple with their ten and six year old children who were returning from the June 2 bridge. The accident took place yesterday, Sunday 4 June on the regional road 203 Agordina.

Shortly after 3 pm, a boulder 40 by 30 centimeters detached from the rock wall just as the car was passing in La Pissa. the roof halted the movement of the boulder, which arrived within a breath of the headrest of the front passenger seat, where the mother was sitting.

the husband was able to immediately pull over to a lay-by, where he was able to ascertain that everyone had fortunately remained unharmed. If the rock had landed a few inches away, on the windshield, things might have been different.

The 118 doctors with the ambulance, the carabinieri and the firefighters intervened on the spot, as well as the personnel of Veneto Strade, which is responsible for the regional road 208. The most accredited hypothesis is that the detachment is due to bad weather. “The causes are probably due to the rain that has fallen in these hours” the company told Corriere del Veneto, speaking of an “isolated episode”. Checks are scheduled for today on the “conditions of the rocky slope in the light of the adverse weather conditions that have occurred”.