Governor Alfredo del Mazo Maza congratulated teacher Delfina Gómez for the results of the election on Sunday June 4 and wished him success in his government, so that the State of Mexico and the people of Mexico do well

The INE quick count data shows that the candidate of the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition has obtained the majority of the votes, stressed the Mexican president.

After assuring that the State of Mexico is one of the social, political and economic pillars of the country, Governor Alfredo del Mazo pointed out that it is the entity with the most Mexicans and the challenges are enormous, but the will to get ahead is greater.

“What happens here has national relevance, and what happens in the State of Mexico has repercussions throughout the country.“said the Mexican president.

in a message after the electoral day of Sunday June 4pointed out that Mexican society responded to the challenges showing democratic character and its ability to process differences through peaceful exercise of the vote.

Above all, through the stability and reliability of its processes, norms and political institutions, which are the greatest strength of the State of Mexico, a sign of social diversity and the basis of plurality, said Del Mazo Maza.

The governor acknowledged recognition of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico and the work of electoral officials, which allowed a transparent, reliable and civil election.

He also recognized the people who came out to vote, because their participation translates into the strengthening of democratic values.