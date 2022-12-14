After Sabina, Elisabetta and Nicoletta, the list of victims of the Fidene massacre is getting longer: today the validation of Campiti’s arrest

A sad update on what happened on Sunday morning in the bar arrived late yesterday evening Fidenae, district in the north east of Rome. Unfortunately, after Sabina, Elisabetta and Nicoletta, a fourth woman who had been hit by the bullets fired by Claudio Campiti has also died forever. The validation of the arrest of the 57-year-old is expected today, who will have to answer for the crime of multiple voluntary homicide and aggravated by premeditation.

A dramatic event which was consumed in a few minutes on the morning of Sunday 11 December, and which shocked the entire city of Rome.

Many had gathered in one bar of the Fidene district, north-east of the capital, to participate in an assembly of the consortium of villas in the area.

Suddenly, Claudio Campiti, 57 years old and the owner of one of the houses, entered the gazebo and immediately pulled out a pistol. He had taken the weapon from the shooting range he often attended and had more than 150 bullets with him.

After threatening to “kill everyone“, he actually has repeatedly pressed the triggerhitting several people.

three of them, Sabina Sperandio, Elizabeth Silence and Nicoletta Golisano, respectively 71, 55 and 50 years old unfortunately lost his life minutes after the brutal shooting.

Other people had stayed woundsbefore some participants of the assembly were able to immobilize Campiti and disarm him, pending the arrival of the police.

A fourth woman of Fidene died

Yesterday, after two days of agony, she also passed away Fabiana DeAngelisanother woman who on Sunday morning was injured by one of the bullets fired from Campiti.

She tried to fight with all her strength to survive, but in the end the doctors of the Sant’Andrea hospital where she had been transferred had to declare her death. brain dead. In an official statement, hospital staff announced his death and extended their condolences to his family.

The position of the 57-year-old perpetrator of the massacre, who is in prison and who today will be interrogated by validation of detention.

The crime charged against him is that of multiple voluntary manslaughteraggravated by premeditation.