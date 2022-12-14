Borrell said that the foreign ministers of the EU countries did not support the idea of ​​creating a tribunal for Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the European Union (EU) did not support the idea of ​​the European Commission (EC) to establish a specialized international tribunal for Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, his words are reported by RIA News.

“There is controversy about whether we need something else besides the International Criminal Court (ICC) to fight impunity in Ukraine,” said the head of European diplomacy. He clarified that he presented this proposal to the EU foreign ministers together with the EC at a meeting in Brussels on 12 December.

According to Borrell, the proposal to create a tribunal was discussed, but no concrete results were reached. “It is possible to create something else, this is an interesting discussion that did not have a specific answer,” he concluded. The diplomat also added that the EU should do more to fight impunity.

On November 30, the European Commission initiated the creation of a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov condemned this proposal, pointing out that attempts by Western countries to create a tribunal for Ukraine would be illegitimate.