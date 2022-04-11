Police officers guard the house where eight people have been murdered this morning in the State of Mexico. Str (EFE)

There are nightmarish mornings in Mexico. Local media say that the armed men arrived around three in the morning at number 10 Mazahuas street, a gated community in La Cañada, a neighborhood in the municipality of Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. That without knowing very well how or why they opened fire on the house and the night suddenly broke with the sound of cannons. That the neighbors heard everything loud and clear, but fear closed their eyes. There were eight souls inside the residence. Four girls and four adults who are now dead.

Seven victims never left the house, riddled between those four walls that were home and later mausoleum. One was admitted to the hospital, but died shortly after, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Six of them were women. The remaining two, men.

Everything indicates that those killed were members of the same family, although hardly any information has emerged. The Prosecutor’s Office has published a concise statement in which it assures that it has initiated an “investigation folder regarding the homicide by gunshot of eight people.”

As is often the case in these cases, the killers managed to escape before the police showed up. At the moment there is no detainee. It is not known if there are any suspects; whether they were random victims or it was a targeted massacre. What there are are shots that now decorate the facade of the house: chips, dents and holes that mark the tragedy. Also eight bodies full of lead.

The massacre of this Monday, far from being a grotesque or a dramatic rarity, is part of the daily life of a country that has added violence to its DNA. In the State of Mexico alone there have been 338 murders in the first two months of the year, according to the newspaper The financial. In 2021, the entity ranked second in the country in number of homicides, only surpassed by Guanajuato.

Beyond the statistics, the Mexican day-to-day life leaves shocking images. The murders happen; the massacres go unpunished; bodies appear hanging on bridges as messages against rivals; the narco takes over and terrorizes entire towns in the face of the passivity of the authorities; people disappear; mothers search; the narco kills the journalists who record the killings; peasants are blown up by stepping on anti-personnel mines and more than 90% of crimes are never solved.

On March 28, a group of civilians dressed in military clothing and armed to the teeth broke into a cockfight in Michoacán. Behind them they left 20 dead. Manuel Morales, a journalist present at the scene, wrote that “it was not a shootout between the attendees, but an execution.” A month earlier, 17 people were shot against a wall by a criminal group while attending a funeral. They are just two of the most recent images of an endless list.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country