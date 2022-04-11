The idea is that the bodies only supervise the rules; standardization and judgments are left out

A group of businessmen from IUB (Instituto Unidos Brasil) made a PEC that proposes the dismemberment of the functions of regulatory agencies. Today, they regulate, supervise and judge issues under their responsibility. The PEC will maintain only the inspection. Here’s the intact of the project (79 KB).

Among the proponents are GDP heavyweights, such as representatives of the Gerdau, Riachuelo and other groups. Read who are businessmen.

The rules and judgments of actions related to the area of ​​activity of each agency will be made by councils, along the lines of CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals). Reason: they say it is a mistake for regulatory agencies to be able to inspect and judge at the same time. “The public is confused with the private“, said IUB technical consultant João Hummel.

The proposal was presented this Monday (11.Apr.2022) to journalists. There is still no deputy or senator to sign the proposal and take it to Congress. The expectation of Hummel and the IUB is that during the 1st semester the proposal will be adopted.

“But the key is to start discussions on the subject. What we want here is to have an efficient action of checks and balances that help in the full functioning of democracy“, he said.

exemption

The group will also present a proposal for a general exemption from the payroll. It proposes the creation of a tax along the lines of the CPMF (Provisional Contribution on Financial Transactions) that would cover all transactions. I would charge 0.2% to 0.3%. “That way, everyone helps pay for the Social Security deficit, not just businessmen“, said Hummel. Here’s the intact (104 KB) of the proposal.

The group is aware that tax increases in an election year have little – if any – chance of being passed. Even so, they believe that it is time to start the discussion. On Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) they will hold an event in Brasília to launch the agenda with congressmen.