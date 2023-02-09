After a complex debut in Mexico City, followed by another unsuccessful performance in Diriyah’s first E-Prix, the maserati is charged for the test that awaits her this weekend in India, on the street circuit of Hyderabad. An appointment to which the Trident presents itself with strong motivations not only for the singularity of the event, which represents an unprecedented stage for all the participants, but also for the result obtained in the second and last race held in Diriyah, where Edward Mortara gave the first championship points in the history of the Modena-based company in Formula E.

A 9th place, also made possible thanks to the first access to the knockout phase in qualifying, which restored confidence both to the Italian-Swiss driver and to the entire team, eager to make further progress also in India, venue for the fourth round of the season. For Mortara himself it will therefore be an opportunity to take advantage of all the preparation work carried out before this event in order to further improve the results obtained so far, as declared by the number 48 himself on the eve of the activity on the track: “Hyderabad is one of the races I most look forward to this season and after spending some time in the simulator I can say it’s a really interesting circuit to drive – has explained – As with other races this season, I expect qualifying to be very important, but the heavy braking zones in turns one and three should encourage a lot of overtaking. As the circuit is new, it will be very important to maximize the time available on the track in practice.”

A characteristic weekend therefore for Mortara as for all the other drivers, including the one who completes the Maserati line-up: Maximilian Gunther. Contrary to his teammate, the German has not yet managed to finish a race in the top-10, despite having also gone very close to Diriyah, where he had also been eliminated from the qualifying group stage in the final moments of the race right from Mortara: “India will be an incredible setting for a Formula E race and I am very excited to be racing in Hyderabad for the first time this weekend. – explained the former Nissan driver – From my time in the simulator, the track looks great, and I can’t wait to actually drive it. With three consecutive new races, we are entering one of the most intense moments of the calendar of Season 9, but I think the upcoming races offer a good opportunity to build momentum. We’re a strong team and, the way we’re working, I know we’re close to getting a good result.”