Thomas Laudenbach, head of Porsche Motorsport, believes the supply of LMDh prototypes to privateer teams by multiple manufacturers is essential for the long-term health of the WEC and IMSA.

So far, Porsche is the only one of the four brands that built LMDh cars for the first year of the category to make their car available to independent teams.

Four examples of the new hybrid 963 LMDh have been sold, which we will see in action in the two series as early as the 2023 season.

“When we made the decision to build an LMDh prototype, it was clear that we would have a customer programme, which is part of the Porsche Motorsport DNA,” Laudenbach told Motorsport.com. follow us.

“I’m confident that will be the case for at least one of them, which would be fantastic and set a yardstick for a good long-term future of the championships. I’ve worked in this industry long enough to know that manufacturers come and go from series and I think that it is a real stabilizing factor if you have customers”.

Laudenbach outlined a scenario in which a manufacturer could retire as a factory but continue to support independent teams using its chassis.

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

None of the other three brands on the starting grid of the IMSA 24 Hours of Daytona – Acura, Cadillac and BMW – have committed to customer programs and each of them said they are undecided whether or not to proceed with the sale of cars to private individuals in the future.

Acura, which won Daytona with Michael Shank Racing, admitted that supplying its ARX-06 to private individuals hasn’t been fully discussed yet.

David Salters, president of Honda Performance Development which manages Acura’s race programs, told Motorsport.com: “It’s too early to tell and we haven’t given it much thought. We are fully engaged with two wonderful works teams, MSR and Wayne Taylor Racing, but this car demands it – it’s a complicated car.”

“At the moment my view is that it’s a factory car for now, then maybe in the future it could move into the customer version.”

Acura has not made available customer versions of its ARX-05 DPi that it raced in the 2018-22 seasons, despite approaches from the teams.

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX- 06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Cadillac had sold specimens of its DPi-VR, but whether it does it also with the V-LMDh remains to be seen. A spokesperson explained that there were a number of factors to consider before deciding and among them is the supply of components and the production schedule of partner Dallara.

The expansion of the BMW program with the M Hybrid V8 will take place in 2024, doubling the IMSA commitment by adding the WEC one, which could also include customer cars, as explained Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorspor.

“Perhaps for 2024 we will be able to better evaluate whether customer teams could participate in the IMSA or the WEC, but at the moment nothing is confirmed. We certainly receive a lot of requests for our car from private individuals”.

Lamborghini and Alpine, which will debut LMDhs in 2024, have both left the door open for the sale of cars.

The four Porsche 963s should be delivered to customers at the end of April, which, in theory, would allow Jota and Proton to participate in the WEC Spa race on April 29 and Proton and JDC-Miller to race in the IMSA Laguna Seca race on April 14 May.