Although Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Kirby and director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimateseems to be a busy person, he still takes his time to enjoy some of the new games that this industry has for us. In this way, recently ended Astro Botwhich he considers an “amazing” game.

Through his official Twitter account, Sakurai revealed that he has already finished Astro Botand not only that, but he also took on the task of completing this adventure, since he was able to rescue the 300 Bots that are scattered throughout the entire adventure. This is what he had to say about it:

“You have finished ASTRO BOT, rescuing all 300 bots. This doesn’t take that long, but I found it interesting enough that I couldn’t help but do it. “Great game.”

『ASTRO BOT』を300人救助でクリアしました｡

これはそこまで時間はかからないですが､面白さや興味でついついプレイしてしまいました｡

Remember that Astro Bot is not such a long game, since you can finish the main adventure in approximately 10 hours, and 15 if you want to complete everything that the title has for us. In this way, It’s clear that this is already one of the best games of the year and something that all players should enjoy.

Astro Bot Now available on PlayStation 5.

Author’s Note:

Astro Bot It’s pure fun. It’s a fantastic game, and considering that the title has a very similar essence to Nintendo’s work, it’s not a big surprise to hear that Sakurai, someone who shares this philosophy, is happy with the work Team Asobi has delivered this time around.

Via: Masahiro Sakurai