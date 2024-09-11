He Mexico City Congress has taken a step forward in the fight against gender violence in the media, particularly in reality shows such as “La casa de los famosos” and the case of participant Adrián Marcelo.

The local Congress has launched a call to the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (CONAVIM) and the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), with the aim of examining and, if necessary, sanctioning the reality shows that promote or reproduce violence against women in their content.

This exhortation arose from growing concern about the normalization of gender violence in television entertainment programs.

The deputy Alberto Martinez Urinchowho promoted this initiative, argued that “social violence has been transferred to the media as a kind of commodity that can yield enormous dividends, trampling on human rights and undermining human dignity.”

According to the legislator, these types of programs take advantage of confrontations and the exposure of degrading situations to attract audiences, contributing to the deterioration of social perception of gender violence.

The case of “The House of the Famous” as an example

During the discussion of the exhortation, Martínez Urincho referred to the popular television program “La casa de los famosos” (The House of the Famous), where tensions and conflicts between the participants have been recurrent.

In particular, he mentioned the case of an incident involving the participant Adrián Marcelo, who exercised gender violence against actress Gala Montesgenerating great discontent among the public and provoking a public reaction from the Secretariat of Women of Mexico City.

The MP stressed that, far from being simple entertainment shows, these programmes amplify violent behaviour that can have negative repercussions on society.

“The more this denigration is exposed publicly, the better for the media,” she said, stressing that the main objective of many reality shows is entertainment at the expense of the suffering of the participants.

Social impact of reality shows and gender violence

The initiative presented by the local Congress seeks to put the focus on the social responsibility of the media, pointing out how this type of programs contribute to the normalization of gender violence.

Martínez Urincho stressed that reality shows have turned physical and emotional pain and humiliation of their participants into a strategy to attract audiences, which represents a serious risk to the public perception of what is considered acceptable entertainment.