Hugo Chávez and the Venezuelan Republic: the neighborhoods of Bogotá where Venezuelans survive in misery

It is five in the morning, the Andean air of Bogotá is freezing, and Saray, a four-year-old girl, walks through the garbage, mud and sand. She hasn't eaten anything yet and she holds tight to the hand of her mother, Omaira, to seek shelter and food at the nearest kindergarten. The two must walk two kilometers to get to the place because they do not have 6,000 pesos (1 and a half dollars) to take a pedicab transportation that will move them faster. It doesn't matter, because Omaira, her mother, knows that Saray cannot miss a day in the garden: if she stayed at home, Saray would only be able to have one of the three meals of the day. The two, mother and daughter, are Venezuelan and part of the thousands of migrants who left the crisis in Venezuela to seek a better life in Colombia. In Bogotá they found a refuge, in a rarely visited neighborhood, which paradoxically has the name of the leader who transformed their country: the Hugo Chávez neighborhood. A neighborhood where many Venezuelan migrants know that, although Caracas does not experience the same crises as Bogotá, here and there misery has a very similar face.

Bogotá today hosts at least 572,000 Venezuelan migrants, according to figures from ProBogotá and USAID, delivered last March. And 60% of these migrants are settled in the towns of Engativá, Ciudad Bolívar, Suba, Kennedy and Bosa. El PAÍS took a tour of the Hugo Chávez and República Venezolana neighborhoods, two where the vast majority of the inhabitants are migrants—between 80 or 90% of the people. If it weren't for the cold climate, these small Venezuelas could very well resemble Caracas or Maracaibo, where their voices sound more chamos than parceros. Like Saray, the 4-year-old girl, more than 300 Venezuelan children live in the Hugo Chávez neighborhood.

Police in the República Venezolana neighborhood, on April 3. ANDRES GALEANO

The Hugo Chávez neighborhood is the informal name, its official name is Unir II. It is an invasion neighborhood located in the town of Engativá, in Bogotá, which has around 4,000 inhabitants, of which 80% are Venezuelans. Hugo Chávez, the neighborhood and not the leader, started years ago as a large piece of land where the city's recyclers arrived with their pack horses. But one day Mariano Porras, a landowner and faithful follower of Chávez, arrived there, who in 2005 bought the land and then decided to sell lots for 1 million pesos (260 dollars). The idea is that it was a home for migrants from Venezuela and they, indeed, arrived. They improvisedly made several houses with wood, brick and bahareque.

The first to be built was “the old house”, located in the center of the neighborhood and from there towards the back they continued to build – without a license – houses that have between four and five floors upwards. Eight to ten people live on each floor, all related to each other, so about fifty Venezuelan people live in each building. In the case of Omaira and Saray, they both live in a 4-story house with 4 other Venezuelan families, and they are all old acquaintances from Maracaibo.

From left to right: Omaira Narza, Ismari Padrón and the minors; Jessica Padrón and Sara Narza. ANDRES GALEANO

But, according to the Police, this is today one of the four most dangerous neighborhoods in the entire capital. Its own inhabitants say that whoever enters to run a home or provide a public transportation service runs the risk of never leaving. “Since no one dares to enter here, they