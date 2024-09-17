Last week, Capcom confirmed that the Nintendo Switch physical edition of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will include a download code, rather than a cartridge with all the content. Although at the time it was only mentioned that this will happen in Europe, The Japanese company has finally revealed what will happen to the rest of the regions.

Through an official statement to VGC, Capcom has confirmed that the physical edition of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Nintendo Switch will only include a download code in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), While in America and Japan, a cartridge with all the content will be available.

Unfortunately, this means that players in Europe will have to import a copy from America or Japan if they want to get their hands on the physical game. This is nothing new, but it is still a problem.especially considering the closure of digital stores and servers, something that will eventually happen with the eShop.

However, the physical PlayStation 4 version of the collection will have all the content on the disc, it is only the Nintendo Switch version that will be affected by this decision. While Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is now available digitally worldwide, The physical version of this package will not reach us until November 22, 2024.

Remember, the physical version of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Nintendo Switch in Europe will come with a download codebut in America and Japan the complete collection will be available on cartridge. In related news, you can check out our review of this package here. Likewise, a new installment of the series could be on the way.

Author’s Note:

It’s very unfortunate that this is the case. While in our region we will have a cartridge with the content we all want, I hope that this is not a trend for Capcom, who constantly releases incomplete collections, or ones that only reach Japan.

Via: VGC