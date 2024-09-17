LLiverpool celebrated the birthday of their coach, the Dutchman Arne Slot, with a great away win against Milan, 1-3, at the San Siro stadium, where Colombian Luis Díaz started as a substitute.

The Italians started off winning on their home court, thanks to a goal by American Christian Pulisic, who took advantage of a counterattack to score 1-0, after just three minutes of play.

Liverpool equalised in the 23rd minute when Ibrahima Konate headed home from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross from inside the six-yard box.

Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 41st minute, this time from a corner kick by Konstantinos Tsimikas, using the same header.

Luis Díaz, on the field since the 68th minute

Coach Arne Slot sent Luis Díaz onto the field to replace Cody Gakpo in the 68th minute. A minute earlier, Liverpool had increased their lead on the counterattack, in which the Dutchman set up Hungarian Dominik Szoboslai to score.

With the match decided, Díaz helped his team to protect the result and try to increase the advantage in a counterattack. The Colombian, in 22 minutes on the field, touched the ball 15 times and the statistical portals showed a passing effectiveness of 100 percent.

It was the first game in which Díaz was a substitute since Slot arrived at Liverpool to replace German Jürgen Klopp. Now, the team is getting ready to play on Saturday against Bournemouth (9 am). In the Champions League, the next game will be on October 2, against Bologna, at Anfield.

