The NBA has been shaken by a doping scandal. Bobby Portiswing pivot of the Milwaukee and champion with those of the state of Wisconsin in 2021, has been sanctioned with 25 games after it failed in the prohibited substances test after giving positive Tramadola medicine that helps physical recovery and that has similarities with corticosteroids. The American, meanwhile, has appealed to punishment ensuring that he thought that what he was consuming was Toradol, a treatment legitimized by the League. However, their explanations have not set and it seems that its sanction will completely complete.

The news quickly became the head of many American sports programs and, during the broadcast of one of the most audience, ‘Inside The NBA’, one of its gatherings, the legendary pivot Shaquille O’Nealmade an unprecedented confession to date: «I gave positive by cocaine before the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games», Said the former player before the stunned look of another NBA legend, Charles ‘El Gordo’ Barkleywith whom he shares set and costumes in the American selection at that time.

They have had to spend almost three decades for O’Neal, champion with Los Angeles Lakers and with it Miami Heatbring to light the most rocambolesca from its many anecdotes. «The first thing that Se4 came to mind was how the coach was going to kill me. My mother was doing the same. But I was confusing, since I had never consumed anything similar, ”he said. However, that positive never came to be effective because the former player managed .

«You know, the NBA tells you that you do not take this, this and that, but something that is not on the list can be a derivative of something else that you are not supposed to take. And you can ruin your career, ”he explained about Portis’s case O’Nealwho would end up proclaiming himself Olympic champion a few weeks later, his only international success after gold in the 1984 World Cup, where he was chosen the best player of the tournament.