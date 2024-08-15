Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is one of the most anticipated collections for the future. Although the public’s excitement is at its peak, Capcom has not yet revealed when the package will be available. Fortunately, A recent leak finally clarifies this doubt.

Recently, Shoptoa European store, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It would be available until November 22, 2024. At the moment, there is no statement from Capcom confirming or denying this information. However, the store’s website has removed this information in the last few hours. This means that they made a mistake, or simply revealed this information ahead of time.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection is releasing on Nov 22 according to Shopto https://t.co/zQZuXIINMx Preorder:

Amazon

PS4 https://t.co/bwLNmFaOjN

Switch https://t.co/FogNgIcDZh Best Buy https://t.co/I00iByYc4H

Walmart https://t.co/a5ypluqDSx pic.twitter.com/rJNYKQW1Dg — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 15, 2024

Let us remember that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is a collection that includes multiple Marvel games created by Capcom. Here we find The Punishera beat’em up that gave rise to this collaboration, as well as several fighting games, including the beloved Marvel vs Capcom 2. Along with this, The pack includes additional content such as an art gallery and an improved training mode.

For now, we can only wait for Capcom to share the specific release date of the collection. However, there is a strong possibility that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 22. In related topics, a new Marvel vs Capcom could be a reality. Similarly, here you can see the trailer for X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Author’s Note:

Capcom needs to confirm the release date of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics as soon as possible. This collection is something that is desperately needed. Currently, there is no way to play all of the games found here, so this will be a victory for game preservation.

Via: Wario64