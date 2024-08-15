Why there is no Lotto and Superenalotto draw today: reason and when it returns, August 15, 2024, calendar

Why is there no Lotto and Superenalotto draw today, August 15, 2024? Today is a holiday, August 15, Ferragosto, so as always happens on both civil and religious holidays, the lottery game stops and today’s draw is not carried out. Let’s see together how the Lotto and Superenalotto draw schedule changes, given that today, Thursday August 15, there is no.

Lotto draws take place four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. However, according to art. 1 of the Ministerial Decree of 30 January 1997, in the month of August the Lotto draw calendar will undergo some changes, since the draw on Thursday 15 August will fall on a holiday. Let’s look at these changes in detail:

The draw on Thursday 15 August will be postponed to Friday 16 August;

The draw scheduled for Friday 16 August will be moved to Saturday 17 August;

The drawing scheduled for Saturday 17 August will be held on Monday 19 August.

The following dates also apply to the Superenalotto draw. On August 20, 2024, during the regular draw, the collection of bets relating to the aforementioned draw will also take place.

Lotto today is not there: why reason. How it works, information on the game

The Lotto game consists of drawing five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, however, does not represent any city. Those who want to play Lotto must first choose whether to bet on all wheels (except the National one), seeing the odds for the possible win decrease tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of numbers that can be played on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the appearance of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the sequence of the five numbers drawn (determinate extract). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting from the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws, we remind you, are held at 8 pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.