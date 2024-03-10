Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 11 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayMonday 11 March 2024, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the horoscope denotes some uncertainty in love, you should come back down to earth rather than floating in the sky of fantasy. Evaluate the couple's relationship carefully; if a relationship has now come to an end, it is better to end it forever. You should also solve some problems in the professional field.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 11 March 2024), a positive day is coming for your feelings, watch out for the transit of Mercury which favors new acquaintances. If there is someone you like, therefore, don't be afraid to declare yourself. What have you got to lose? At work, dare more.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this period you are experiencing some tension in your life as a couple, problems could also arise related to the legal and economic aspects, there is someone who has a bit of a hole in his hands in the family. So try to save as much as possible if you don't want your wallet to cry.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it will be a day of recovery in love, the Moon is about to enter your sign and will help you make important choices. Even in the professional field you will have the answers you were waiting for. You can carry on new projects.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 11 March 2024), you are under pressure during this period, but this situation has been going on for some time now: soon you will get out of this annoying loop and the results of your hard work will arrive. Sooner or later, in fact, the fruits of the sacrifices made are always reaped. Just have a little more patience.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will be nervous and agitated, it is all the fault of love and also of the family which causes problems and conflicts. Even at work you should avoid arguments. Try to stay calm if you don't want to argue with everyone and ruin important relationships.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: love recovers also thanks to the Moon entering your sign.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO