Capcom has confirmed the physical release specifically in Europe, with the peculiarity that this edition will only be a “code in box” for those who are going to buy it in Nintendo Switchwhich means that it will not include a physical cartridge, but a code to download the game. A practice that has already been applied in the past, such as with the release of collections of Resident Evil.

Fasten your seatbelts for a ride with #MvCFightingCollection! 7 legendary games in one Super Heroic collection with online play, training mode, the museum & more. [EMEA] Out now for digital on Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Steam. Switch (code in box) & PS4 (disc in box) physical on… pic.twitter.com/7N9b5aM9jW — Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) September 12, 2024

This announcement has generated some negative reactions among European gamers, who were hoping to be able to purchase a traditional physical copy. It’s a move that isn’t new in Europe, but it has still disappointed those looking to collect their games in physical format. So far, this measure has only been mentioned for the European region, while in North America and Japan it seems that the game will have a full version that will include the cartridge.

Pre-orders for the North American version are already available on sites like Amazon, where it is specified that a standard physical copy will be delivered. While Capcom has not mentioned changes for other regions, we will have to stay tuned for new updates that may arise. It should be noted that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It is available on almost all current platforms except Xbox, where players will have to wait until 2025 to enjoy the game.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: I was already saying that everything was going very well. We’ll have to see if the same thing happens on this side of the world, I hope not, otherwise we’ll have to change the pre-order to the PS4 one.