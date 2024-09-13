Microsoft fired employees who worked atn Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Warcraft Rumbleand it seems that this will mean difficulties for Xbox titles. COD was released in early 2024, while WR came out in November 2023. Both titles are for mobile and generate different traffic, perhaps their updates could stop after these layoffs.

On September 12, 2024, Xbox decided to reduce its workforce and it seems that the “support areas” were the ones that received the most radical cuts. Details below.

After many conflicts, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in January 2024, despite all the opposition and bureaucratic hassles.Xbox acquired one of the most important contemporary studios, and in its wake, a wave of layoffs ensued.

In January 2024, Xbox cut 1,900 jobs, and in May it permanently closed four studios (among which Arkane Austin stands out, which created Redfall). It seems that the layoffs will continue for quite some time and we do not know if it will be a matter of restructuring or if it could be an absolute and concise reduction.

We still don’t know what kind of damage this could cause to the updating and maintenance of Xbox titles, we’ll have to wait until the situation becomes clearer. First of all, it should be noted that the workplace is an issue that we all suffer from, and that, at times, the horizon doesn’t shine with enough light.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Xbox, more on layoffs and studio closures

On September 12, 2024, Annapurna Interactive, one of the most sophisticated independent studios that gave us very brilliant deliveries (Stray, Neón White, What Remains of Edith Finch, Nimona), announced that its entire workforce had resigned.

It seems that the agreements between the employees and the studio owner reached an inflexible point of consensus and now, Annapurna’s interesting projects are in limbo.

For its part, Xbox also has its titles in the same issue, Because, as of this moment, we do not know what kind of new structure it could have. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Warcraft Rumble which, due to the type of video games they are, need regular content and updates to maintain themselves. We’ll just have to wait and see how things move.

