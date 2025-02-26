The Pric rise From recent times the codes of behavior of both consumers and companies have changed. Yeah Citizens have chosen to reduce the shopping basket With white brands or the constant search for offers, companies have also traveled the roads that lead to the reduction of their production costs tried to keep the price so that their faithful do not change the brand of cookies, yogurt or shoes.

The problem is that in your eagerness for not losing customers There are brands that have crossed in that thin line that separates the quality-price of fraudwhich supposes in practice an undercover increase in the price. Thus deceptive practices have emerged such as the so -called Cheapflation.

“The term cheapflation emerged at the end of the last 20th century to define a practice followed by manufacturers to survive a galloping crisis. Basically It consists in replacing the materials or ingredients that make up the product with others of lower cost And, therefore, of lower quality, “explains Eduardo Irastorza, professor of Obsiness School, in an article published in entrepreneurs.

Irastorza states that acting like this “allows brands that implement these practices stay in the market and increase your profit margin. ” As always, in the end “those who lose the most with this bad praxis are consumers who, in summary, receive a worse or less product for the same price.”

Consumer organizations, such as OCUhave detected cheapflation, for example in manufactured products containing sunflower oil and that, given the increase in its price, they have replaced it with a cheaper one, How can Colza oil beto reduce the cost of production without altering the price, which implies a covert price increase. This problem is not exclusive to food products, but It is also done in clothing or electronics items, where cheaper and lower quality fabrics or components are used.

In this way, it becomes very difficult to realize the trick, since the consumer should remember the ingredients that the product carries and check if there are changes to realize. In principle, this practice It is not illegal provided that the ingredients are correctly reflected in the labeling.

Miguel Ángel Ruizpresident of the Spanish Association of Consumers (ASECON), ensures that it is a topic that worries its organization a lot because what is changed in the end “is the quality of the product” and “the vast majority of consumers are not aware ”

“We are talking about changing some ingredients for others under the same appearance of container and, therefore, The consumer there will hardly realize that the quality has decreased considerably. It is advisable to offer transparent information and difference to the consumer within the labeling, “he says.

Graphical representation of the purchase basket. Carlos Gámez

Amendment of the OCU in the consumer law

To try to stop this practice and a similar one, such as REDUFLATIONwhich consists in reducing the size or quantity of a product maintaining or even raising its price, the OCU has taken advantage of the Law proposition that modifies the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users to introduce an amendment that facilitates the identification of these actions. Then in bold the details of the collective to the text presented by the socialist group, which affect the letter c) of the first section of the Article 20 of the Consolidated Text of the aforementioned regulations.

«When a pre -impeded consumption product is put on sale with a constant nominal amount, it must be informed in a form unequivocalclear and understandable to consumers whenever this amount is reduced or worse quality raw materials are used And this translates into an increase in the price per unit of measure, maintaining the same or similar design in its container. This information duty will be considered complied with when indicated in a legible and visible way independently and additionally to the label on which the price is collectedat the final point of sale the reduction of the packaged amount and the increase in price accordingly during a period not less than 90 days from the first marketing of the product with the new features, ”says the text.

As already collected by the legislation of EU countries such as France and Germany, the OCU considers that “these changes in product conditions They should be warned in an unequivocally and understandable unequivocally in the container of the product “or that, failing that, the manufacturer” expressly report from these practices to distributors to that is noticed independently and additionally next to the price per unit of measure of that food in the linear of the supermarket “.

