Good news for users Xbox from Capcom: the Osaka-based company has recently officially confirmed that its collections of classic fighting games, namely Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will also be coming to Microsoft consoles.

Both titles had been announced and presented for practically all platforms except Xbox, which had also sparked a certain amount of excitement controversy as well as various conjectures as to why Microsoft’s consoles were excluded from both projects.

At this point, it is possible that the explanation given by various insiders including Jez Corden, that there were problems using the proprietary MT Framework engine on Xbox, was true.