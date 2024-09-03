Good news for users Xbox from Capcom: the Osaka-based company has recently officially confirmed that its collections of classic fighting games, namely Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will also be coming to Microsoft consoles.
Both titles had been announced and presented for practically all platforms except Xbox, which had also sparked a certain amount of excitement controversy as well as various conjectures as to why Microsoft’s consoles were excluded from both projects.
At this point, it is possible that the explanation given by various insiders including Jez Corden, that there were problems using the proprietary MT Framework engine on Xbox, was true.
After “technical discussions” with Microsoft
In any case, there are no more precise explanations but there is confirmation of the two titles arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, although still without a release date set. The expected period for the launch on Xbox is still undefined 2025pending further explanations.
As you can see above, Capcom’s published message X talks about “technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft”, and this could be exactly what had emerged in the rumors, with the Redmond company that seemed to have intervened on the front line to support developers in adapting the collections on Xbox.
As a reminder, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics contains the following games:
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- The Punisher
While Capcom Fighting Collection 2 contains these titles:
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
-
Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
-
Capcom Fighting Evolution
-
Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
-
Project Justice
-
Power Stone
-
Power Stone 2
-
Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
#Marvel #Capcom #Capcom #Fighting #Collection #Coming #Xbox #Collections #Confirmed
Leave a Reply