On July 15, the Catholic Church celebrates Saint Bonaventurea prominent 13th-century theologian and philosopher.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on July 15?

Born as Giovanni di Fidanza in 1221 in Bagnoregio, Italyentered the Franciscan Order in his youth. He studied at the University of Paris, where he was a contemporary of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

As a teacher and then Minister General of the Franciscan Orderworked to maintain unity and spirituality within the order. He was named cardinal by the Pope Gregory X and participated in the Council of Lyon. Saint Bonaventure He is known for his theological work, especially his Journey of the Mind to God. He died in 1274 and was canonized in 1482.

Where is the largest celebration in honor of Saint Bonaventure held?

The largest celebration in honor of St. Bonaventure takes place in Bagnoregio, Italy, his birthplace. In this city, processions, solemn masses and cultural activities are held in his honor. The Church of Saint Bonaventure in Bagnoregio is the center of these festivities.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Saint Bonaventure?

In Mexico, devotion to Saint Bonaventure It is celebrated mainly in Franciscan parishes and communities. A notable place is the Parish of San Buenaventura in Mexico City, where masses and special events are organized to commemorate his life and work.

What is the most popular prayer to Saint Bonaventure?

“Dear Saint Bonaventure, great doctor of the Church, enlighten us with your wisdom and guide our hearts toward the love of God. Intercede for us so that we may follow your example of humility, charity and devotion. Help us to understand the depth of faith and to live according to the commandments of Christ. Amen.”