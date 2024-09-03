Biden: Secret Service has banned me from visiting crowded places

The Secret Service has banned US President Joe Biden from visiting places with large crowds. This was stated by the American leader himself, reports The Daily Wire.

“I can’t go out into the crowd anymore. The secret service won’t let me,” the head of state told reporters.

When asked by a reporter about the reasons for such restrictions, Biden declined to give any clarification, only noting that he does not go out as often as he would like.

