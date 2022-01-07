Guillame Martin says yes to the Giro d’Italia and for the 28-year-old French climber of the Cofidis it will be a debut in the pink race, scheduled from 6 to 29 May (departure from Budapest, arrival in Verona). Martin has a degree in philosophy and has also written two books, Socrates on a Bicycle And The group company. He has already finished in the top ten both the Tour de France (8th in 2021) and the Vuelta (ninth in 2021). Of the seven successes as a professional, three were achieved in Italy: Giro di Toscana (stage and final classification in 2017) and the stage of Etna at the Giro del Sicilia in April 2019. In this season, in addition to the Giro d’Italia, Martin has the Tour de France was also scheduled. Among the most anticipated protagonists of the Giro are Vincenzo Nibali, Richard Carapaz, Simon Yates, Miguel Angel Lopez, Giulio Ciccone, Alejandro Valverde, Bauke Mollema, Tom Pidcock, Tao Geoghegan Hart.