A few days before the beginning of the year, FIFA is preparing for The Best awards and the international entity has already announced all the nominees in the different categories. The award will be presented on January 17 at a gala to be held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland). They are the candidates for best player of 2021. Surprises? Here we tell you who the three are.
The Australian forward, who is part of her national team, is one of the stars of Chelsea, where she has played since 2019. Kerr was chosen as Chelsea’s most important player when she reached the Champions League final against Barcelona, where the team Catalan got the trophy. Additionally, Kerr’s choice has to do with winning the England Women’s Super League and the League Cup for the Blues.
Another candidacy for the Barcelona artillery, who took second place in the Ballon d’Or awards. Will this time be her turn? The 31-year-old midfielder became a key player in winning the League, Queen’s Cup and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. In recent days, it became known that Real Madrid is following her eagerly. Will he leave the Barça club?
Post number? Of course, Putellas could not be exempt from this nomination. 2021 was her year and she could start with another recognition in 2022. In November, the 27-year-old became the third winner of the Ballon d’Or, after Ada Hegerberg (2018) and Megan Rapinoe (2019) and was the first Spanish player to receive it. Also, at the end of last year, Alexia was recognized as ‘the best player of the year’ by the Globe Soccer Awards.
