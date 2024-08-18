Second place

The continues Jorge Martin’s sequence of second places after returning from vacation: second place for him at Silverstone in the Sprint and in the Sunday race and same results yesterday and today in Austria. Four second places in a row that now earn him…the second place in the championship toofive points behind Bagnaia in what now appears to be a two-horse race for the top-class World Championship.

“Pecco immediately got in front and from there there were few options to win – Martin admitted at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – I tried to stay with him at the beginning and tried to look for some points where I could try to overtake, but at a certain point the front tire said ‘enough’‘. When I was two seconds behind I started to feel better because the tyre was working better, but the pace was very similar and being behind was impossible, I could only risk more.“.

Parallel growth

Continuing his analysis he reiterated what Bagnaia had already explained yesterday after the Sprint, that is the enormous importance of being able to take command to set your own pace and have a clear path: “Whoever takes the lead at the beginning has a 90% chance of winning. If you are second you have to risk a lot to get ahead and then cool the tires and in that case the one behind you has more of a disadvantage. I have to change a bit and improve. Today I think I did my best and I think I rode well.“.

Then a consideration on the inevitableeternal duel between him and Bagnaia: “We are one step ahead – commented the Spaniard, making a comparison with the rest of the grid – maybe one day Pecco will arrive 3rd and another I will arrive 3rd, but in the end we are both always there. When one makes a mistake you get five points, when the other makes a mistake you get three and so on. I hope to be able to fight until the end, for me we are going very fast, the bike works well and we both push each other to improve. When he goes fast I have to take a step, and vice versa. Now I think Pecco is stronger, but I hope to find more speed. The finger? I was 100% with the finger, there was just a little blood and I hope I don’t have any infections. I took some painkillers and today it wasn’t a problem, but I hope to resolve everything”.