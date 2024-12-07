He 85 year old man missing since last Wednesday afternoon, when he left his residence in the town of La Unión de Campos (Valladolid), has been found deadThe Government Subdelegation in Valladolid reported early this Saturday.

A large search operation, made up of members of the Civil Guard, resources from the Junta de Castilla y León, groups of volunteers, neighbors and relatives, had been searching for the man, Segundo González Benitosince his disappearance was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

At 8:30 p.m., the Civil Guard received notice that the octogenarian had left the residence in La Unión de Campos and had not returned. For them, the agents went to the scene and mobilized four citizen security patrols, in addition to numerous neighbors, under the coordination of the Medina de Rioseco Civil Guard officer.

On Thursday morning, the Civil Protection and Emergency Agency of the Government of Castilla y León activated the search device, coordinated by the Advanced Command Post (PMA) of the Civil Protection and Emergency Agency, and in which the helicopter has participated of the Rescue and Rescue Group of the Board.

Also the volunteer groups of Civil Protection of Aldeamayor de San Martín (Valladolid), Benavente (Zamora), Palencia, La Cistérniga (Valladolid), Valencia de Don Juan (León) and Valladolid, together with Firefighters from the Provincial Council of Valladolid, the Red Cross and residents of the town and family.

And on the part of the Civil Guard, the Pegaso team with the drone; the cynological service of Zamora, with the specialized dog in the search for people; helicopter; Traffic; citizen security patrols; the USECIC; and the Seprona with all-terrain motorcycles. The fog made search efforts difficult this Friday, limiting intervention to ground means, without being able to mobilize aerial means.

The search has focused on the surroundings of La Unión de Campos, but also in other areas of the province, since the missing person was native of Palazuelo de Vedija. Finally, the Government Subdelegation in Valladolid has confirmed that he has been found dead.