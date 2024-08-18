by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia, another masterpiece

With a repeat of yesterday’s Sprint, Francesco Bagnaia he also controlled the Austrian Grand Prix, beating Jorge Martin once again, who had instead fooled him on the flying lap. The victory of the reigning world champion was never in doubt, having taken the lead on the second lap and always maintained it, despite a few skirmishes.

Bagnaia’s words

The Ducati rider, now once again alone in the lead of the World Championship, commented as follows: Sky Sport MotoGP his performance: “It was a very tight race, I tried to get in front straight away because I knew my pace was good. I tried to manage a pace that was a little faster than Martin’s. He came behind me and I knew that at the end of the race he would not have had enough to get under me, and when I saw that he started to increase his times I tried to keep them the same for another four laps to keep the gap at 2 seconds. From there on it was all easier because in the last laps there were no more tyres. I’m very happy, we did a great job: winning both races here is important and fantastic“.

“In terms of things to do while riding, this is one of the most difficult races on a technical level. The tires wear out a lot, you have to work a lot on the bike while riding in terms of braking, you have to manage the system a lot for lowering, you have to change the maps several times during the laps. Being able to keep a pace like that gave me a great pleasure. World Championship? Jorge has a short shot after six or seven strong long balls, my strong point is the determination to always hit hard“.

With today’s victory, Bagnaia has reached Kevin Schwantz in tenth place for top class victories: “I don’t look at the statistics too much but there’s little to add, it’s an incredible emotion. You grow up with idols and legends, you hear about them, and knowing that you’ve reached these numbers is something crazy“.