El Prat Airport reaches the historical record of 55 million passengers in 2024

The Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport closed 2024 with a number of travelers that is more than a record. For the first time it reached 55 million passengers throughout the year, a volume of movement that Aena established at the time as the maximum capacity of the infrastructure, which is why the expansion of the third runway was promoted, which today continues to be the subject of discussion.

The 55 million passengers represent a 10.3% increase in just one year, compared to 2023, a growth that Aena assures that they are managing with the use of the least active time slots of the day – known as off-peak hours. – and also thanks to the deseasonalization of flights. “While waiting for the future of the expansion project to be known, Aena has initiated multiple initiatives to continue providing good service to passengers,” they said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Spanish airport manager has added that it has opted for a series of actions in the two terminals, T1 and T2, to improve their capacity. Some work that amounts to 750 million euros of investment.

Of the total of 55 million registered travelers, 40 flew on international routes, which represented a growth of 12.5% ​​compared to 2023. Regarding cargo cargo, the increase was 16.1%, with 181,688 tons transported.

Regarding connections with other countries, with Asia they reached 2.34 million users, 25.9% more than in 2023, and exceeded the maximum of 2019 (2.24 million). Likewise, passenger traffic with North America stood at 2.6 million in 2024, a figure that is 24.8% higher than the previous year, also remaining above the 2.1 million of the last pre-pandemic year.

The flow of passengers with Italy continues to rise and the Mediterranean country remains in second place behind Spain. Portugal, Morocco and China also grow, while the United Kingdom and France do not recover pre-pandemic levels.