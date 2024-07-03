Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Brazilian Alan Marques (33 years old), currently a player for the Brazilian football club Botafogo, praised the period he spent at Al Wahda Club, during his introductory press conference after the Brazilian club officially signed him.

“I played two seasons with Al Wahda Club, and it was a very good experience in my football career, and I learned many football lessons from it in my career that lasted for many years, whether with Vasco da Gama or after moving to the English Premier League with Everton and before that Napoli and Udinese in Italy,” Marquez said.

He added: “My family and I lived beautiful days in Abu Dhabi, and during my career with Al Wahda, I achieved a local championship title (Abu Dhabi Islamic Exchange Cup), and it was an unforgettable experience in my football career.”

Alan Marquez played 45 matches in two seasons with Al Wahda Club in the ADNOC Professional League, 22 matches in the first season 2022-2023, and in the second season 2023-2024 he participated in 23 matches and scored 3 goals, in addition to 5 golden passes.

Marquez’s return to the Brazilian stadiums comes after 12 years of professional travel abroad between Italy, England and the Emirates.

He said: “Joining Botafogo is my dream come true in the Brazilian stadiums. I have wanted to be in the ranks of this great club since I was 12 years old, and this came true after many years of playing for Vasco da Gama, then moving on to a long professional journey abroad.”

The contract and the official announcement by the player and the Brazilian club comes as a clear confirmation that Marquez will not return to our stadiums, as there were attempts by Al-Nasr Club to bring the player back.