Arrow McLaren-Rossi: no renewal

While waiting for the round at Mid-Ohio, the first in IndyCar history with single-seaters powered by hybrid engines, Arrow McLaren announced his official line-up for the season 2025. While Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel were confirmed, the same did not happen with Alexander Rossiwho will leave the team at the end of this championship. The American, whose contract was expiring after an experience that began in 2023, did not reach an agreement with the team, which in turn announced the name of his replacement.

Multi-year contract

The third McLaren driver will in fact be the Dane Christian Lundgaardwho will continue the rest of this season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan before joining his new team (with whom he has signed a multi-year agreement): “I’m thrilled to have finalised my plans for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren – said the 22-year-old, in IndyCar since 2021 – I have a lot of respect for Zak Brown, Gavin Ward, Tony Kanaan and the team, and I think Pato, Nolan and I will work well together. I am 100% focused on finishing the season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. There is still a long way to go in the championship, but this is a big weight off my shoulders and hopefully will allow me to compete at my best in the next nine races.”

The IndyCar experience, and more

Son of European rally champion Henrik Lundgaard, during his career he won the SMP F4 NEZ and Spanish F4 titles, as well as two successes in F2 before moving to IndyCar with his current team, taking the top step of the podium in Toronto last seasonin addition to conquering two other podiums: “Christian has had proven success in his few seasons racing in the series and fits our needs in terms of speed and potential alongside Pato and Nolan – added the Team Principal Gavin Ward – the three form the Youngest trio on the IndyCar grid and we know that this direction has paid off for our F1 counterparts with Norris and Piastri. We are looking at our long-term goal of high performance and I believe that with these three drivers and the continued support of Arrow and all our fantastic partners, we are taking a good step forward in this direction for 2025.”

Rossi says goodbye

2025 which will therefore not see Rossi in Arrow McLaren, author of two 3rd places in his two years with the team, the last of which was at the recent Laguna Seca race: “My time at Arrow McLaren, although short, has been rewarding in many ways. – explained the American – I am grateful to have been a part of the internal growth of the team. The No. 7 crew is fantastic and I have built many lasting friendships with the team. Zak, Gavin, Tony and I have had long discussions over the past few months about my future with the team. We have not been able to reach an agreement.so the decision to part ways is amicable. I am very confident in the discussions that are going on in the paddock to find a new place. I will have good news to follow soon, and in the meantime I am focused on a top five finish in the 2024 championship and a strong end to my time at Papaya.”