The Mexican actress Marlene Favela signed an important contract with a company in Türkiye and in an interview with Eden Dorantes she reveals what she will do and if she will leave Mexico. Marlene Favela debuted as an actress in 1999 and has participated in almost 30 soap operas, most of them as the lead.
Marlene Favela, who we recently saw in the Televisa soap opera ‘El Maleficio’ alongside Fernando Colunga, about the contract she signed with the Turkish company, quotes that the main objective is to empower Latin American women:
“We are going to be an army of empowered women and we are going to empower them through their beauty.”
Through his participation in the Turkish company referred to, Marlene Favela A very large event that will be present in almost all Latin American countries:
“Europe, the Middle East, there is a wonderful Turkish company that has been in business for 70 years and they looked to me to empower women.”
Marlene Faverla, Originally from Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, she mentioned in the same interview that she does not plan to stop acting because it is what she is most passionate about in her professional life: “Soap operas are my job, it is what I know how to do, what I love, I will continue with soap operas.”
Marlene Favela, 47 years old, She has shown talent and thanks to this she has participated in dozens of soap operas between Mexico and the USA, some of which are ‘Mujeres engañodas’, ‘La intrusa’, ‘El Zorro: la espada y la rosa’, ‘Los Herederos del monte’, ‘El señor de los cielos’, ‘Passion and Power’ and ‘El Maleficio’.
