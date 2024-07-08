The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Saudi Arabia are keen to secure the services of a Premier League and European superstar, and his name is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian would not mind leaving, he told HLN:“At my age you have to be open to everything. You are talking about incredible amounts of money for what could be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about it. If I play there for two years, I could earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I must have played football for 15 years. Maybe I haven’t even reached that amount yet.”
The Canadian has been a target for Real Madrid since last summer, but the high level that Ferland Mendy has shown this season at left back has made the priority to renew the Frenchman’s contract and then manage the signing of Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid do not see it necessary to pay between 50 and 60 million euros for the player, although there are several media outlets that already see his arrival at Chamartín as imminent, even confirming his arrival for 2025.
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who was the author of a great Euro Cup, has attracted the interest of the Premier League. According to The Athletic, both Arsenal and Chelsea have already enquired about him and the Spanish footballer has a release clause of between 55 and 60 million euros, an amount that could be paid to get him to travel to London.
Manchester City are receiving several offers from the Arab league and one of them is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Al Nassr have asked about him and the “cityzen” team have not refused anything, wanting to negotiate his transfer knowing that they have Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper who for various reasons has had many minutes this season and has responded at an excellent level. Other options for goalkeepers to replace Ederson would be Diogo Costa or Maignan.
Leny Yoro is one of the big doubts in this market and is the basis of another new conflict between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid had a meeting with the representatives of the Lille centre-back a few weeks ago. While Paris has not yet taken any steps forward to get the player. A few weeks ago Lille asked for 60 million euros for their player, it seems that now the signing could be confirmed for around 50 million. The player has made it known that he would only leave the club if he goes to Real Madrid and everything points to him landing at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Barcelona Football Club is already managing its transfer market and with it it is organizing the upcoming season and one of the doubts that existed on the table was whether or not to sell Araujo. In the end they have decided to put a price on him, according to reportsSports world and the Uruguayan footballer would be valued at 100 million euros.
Todibo is a source of income for both Nice and FC Barcelona, with the Catalans holding 20% of his future sale. As for the latest news on his future, which is still undecided, Sky Sports reports that the French have rejected an offer of around 35 million euros from West Ham.
After winning the FA Cup at the end of the season, many were calling for his contract renewal and the truth is that it was not so easy from the start, since Gareth Southgate was very much liked to replace the Dutchman. However, as the days went by, Erik Ten Hag positioned himself as the clear favourite to continue in the “Red” dugout and his contract renewal until 2026 has ended up becoming a reality.
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumours #Bruyne #Nico #Williams #Alphonso #Davies…and
Leave a Reply