Marini and Joan Mir, his teammate in the HRC garage, left Sepang with opposite feelings. The Italian, who had started the test with the best prospects, was gradually confronted with the reality of the new version of the RC213V, a motorcycle that represents a step forward compared to the previous version, but which still needs to be perfected.

The 2024 prototype is more competitive in time attack conditions, but becomes increasingly unstable and cumbersome as the laps go by. Over the course of a Grand Prix, it would go downhill, precisely what is least interesting.

Mir left Malaysia with the tenth fastest time on Thursday, on the final day of collective testing, in which he finished six tenths behind Pecco Bagnaia, the fastest rider. Marini was 19th, seven tenths behind the Spaniard. Regardless of the distance of 1″3 that separated Marini from the top of the time rankings, Puig assessed the contribution of the Pesaro driver very positively, of whom he assures that he has a working and analysis method that makes him special.

“Luca has a very interesting working methodology. He's a very tidy guy. He looks like a German. He has a lot of method and obviously goes fast. He comes from a very different bike, but we were surprised by the clarity of his comments, by what he likes and from what he doesn't like”, the Honda manager told Motorsport.com, already in Qatar, where the pre-season will end on Tuesday and the World Championship will start on 10 March.

“He has very clear priorities and always proposes solutions, he doesn't just point out the problem,” added Puig, who is confident the bike will take another step forward in the two days of testing starting Monday in Lusail.

One of the non-negotiable conditions set by Marini to sign for HRC was that his contract be for two years. This means that the agreement between Valentino Rossi's brother and the golden wing brand expires at the end of 2025, one year after the expiration of that of his neighbor in the garage.

Mir, world champion with Suzuki in 2020, is facing a key season that will certainly shape his future. In his first year wearing the official Honda team suit, the Spaniard finished 22nd in the World Championship, with fifth place in India as his best result. This is a much lower performance than what is expected from a rider of his caliber.

“We hope that this year Joan takes a step forward. He likes the new bike better, he knows that it is a very important year for him and he will have all the support he needs”, commented Puig, who responded to the requests of the number 36 when he asked, immediately after the last race of 2023, to change team and inherit the one left by Marc Marquez. “We still think Mir is a very fast rider. With everything we will try to do with the bike, Mir should make this step; that's what we expect,” said the former rider.

Alberto Puig, team principal of the Repsol Honda Team, with Joan Mir Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images