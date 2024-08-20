by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, Zandvoort streak in danger

Max Verstappenfor now, has achieved a clear path in its Zandvoort. In front of the fans Orange (he who was born in Belgium but races for Holland) has achieved three victories and three pole positions in as many attempts.

In short, Super Max does not fight at home, but 2024 could, however, tell a different story. McLaren has in fact been the best car for a few Sundays while Red Bull seems to have plateaued. Even the latest updates on the RB20 have not had the desired effect, and Verstappen’s punch after losing pole position in Hungary is the perfect photo of a plateaued car, difficult to improve.

Marko’s words

Red Bull will mix up the cards with updates at Monza, bringing a hybrid package between old and new specifications. Almost a move of desperation for the Milton Keynes team, where the situation is chaotic. This is confirmed by the last words of advisor Helmut Marko: “At the beginning of the season, we had a balanced car like the McLaren is now. It could go well on all tracks and in all conditions. Then we took a wrong turn. The machine has become a bitch that only Max can tame“, this is what was reported by colleagues of Cars, Motors and Sports.

“The developments have led nowhere, they have made the machine increasingly unpredictable. It has become increasingly difficult to tune and balance it.”, continued the Austrian. “At the Red Bull Ring and Spa Max had some special qualifying, but in the race his superiority disappeared. Like Mercedes at the beginning of the year, sometimes we are fast and sometimes slow, depending on the conditions. Sometimes even in the same race, like in Silverstone.”. And the results prove it: McLaren is at -42 after Spa (before Miami it was at -99), while Verstappen has been dry for four races. Yes, the Zandvoort fortress can be breached.