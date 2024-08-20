narga_lifestream has made a Jill Valentine cosplay from Resident Evildepicting the character with his original STARS uniform, albeit with some small modifications due to the sultry heat of these weeks.

“The second item to your right will be the weapon you will have available for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse. What is this about?” joked the Russian model in her Instagram post.

Natalia posted in this case three different poses of her Jill Valentine cosplay, holding the gun in the first shot and then allowing herself some well-deserved relaxation.