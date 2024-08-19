Ciudad Juarez.- The back of a trailer carrying rubble overturned this afternoon south of the city.

The incident occurred on Miguel de la Madrid and Santiago Troncoso avenues, right in the middle of the intersection.

There, only the gondola-type container overturned because the weight of the load was greater than it, and the tractor-trailer remained in its place.

There were no injuries, part of the intersection was closed so that with the help of a bulldozer the debris could be removed from the street and the box could be straightened.