Wednesday February 9 will be the day the Red Bull will present the new to the world RB18, single-seater with which the Austrian team will participate in the next world championship in an attempt to end Mercedes’ domination among manufacturers. However, with F1 ready to enter a new aerodynamic era right from 2022, the Milton Keynes house will in no way want to reveal some particular characteristics of the car, in order to keep its various secrets devised by the technicians of the vice-champion team in load.

A choice confirmed directly by the team director Helmut Markowho commented on a ‘small’ preview of the event that will be broadcast online next week: “Presentation is important to fans and sponsors – said the 78-year-old manager – but will not show any special details of the car. Furthermore, the new car will only be fully ready shortly before testing begins in Barcelona on 23 February. From then on it will be further developed, and will receive another update for the first race of the season on March 20 in Bahrain “.

A decision, and a general approach, also the result of the new regulations that will upset the design of the cars, with teams not willing to reveal specifics of their work to direct competitors: “With last year’s rules, we decided to prepare the car quickly for 2021, with a move that turned out to be correct. Now, however, it is exactly the opposite: with the new rules, everyone wants to be ready as late as possiblealso not to show everything to others too soon “. Finally, as regards the sector dedicated to the development of the engine, Red Bull confirmed Masashi Yamamoto as Consultant with the Japanese executive who thus ‘separated’ from Honda to remain 100% tied to a motorsport project with Red. Bull.