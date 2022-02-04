Ndrangheta, from “chief of the bosses” to free man. The process

Sensational turning point at trial for ‘nrangheta, one of the 30 most wanted fugitives in the world for the judges is not only not dangerous but not even a mafia. The nickname ‘u Sparitu, shared with his brother Giuseppe in the fugitives of the nineties, does not bode well. But there is no doubt – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that Rocco Barbaro, 56 years old, after being released from prison, you comply to the letter with the requirements of the special surveillance. Little thing for someone who has avoided years in prison. Barbarian, which for the prosecutor was «il boss of bosses“, He is a free man, despite being considered, by investigators and by the literature on the mafia theme, the most important exponent of the branch”Castanu” from the clan of Platì (Reggio Calabria).

After the capture – continues the Corriere -, following a year of inaction, in the first instance had taken 16 years, in appeal the penalty dropped to 13, in Cassation the mafia charge falls and the fictitious header remains. The bis appeal goes in the same vein. Barbarian he serves a few years of sentence and is free. To define it mafia boss, according to the judges, the current and operational insertion into the clan in the North is needed. In the maxi “Infinite” trial of 2010, perhaps too much of a single foundation for the presence of the ‘Ndrangheta in Lombardy, Rocco Barbaro is never mentioned.

